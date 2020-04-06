According to Swiss newspaper Le Temps, the world’s largest luxury watch and jewelry show, Baselworld, is in danger of becoming extinct.
The newspaper cites from a leaked letter from angry exhibitors, who are threatening to turn their backs on the fair for good, if they aren’t reimbursed fully for costs already made for this year's – canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – edition. According to the article, the exhibitors were offered a financial agreement which they believe is inadequate and they demand a full refund. After an initial letter from the Swiss companies set to participate in the 2020 edition, the front of disgruntled exhibitors has now expanded to a European level, with Italian, French and German associations joining the plea for a full refund one source says.
The Baselworld fair has been in stormy waters for the past two years, with declining exhibitor and visitor numbers, the Diamond Loupe writes.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels