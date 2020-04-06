Exclusive

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Namibia diamond trading company donates N$2m to fight Covid-19

Today
News

Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading, Namibia Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has allocated N$2 million ($109 000) to support the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. 
Namdia chief executive Kennedy Hamutenya said in a statement that hat N$1 million of the donated funds will go to the government’s National Disaster Fund. 

stevepb
Image credit: stevepb (Pixabay)


The balance will be distributed to the Public Enterprises CEO’s Forum, City of Windhoek, fuel supply for ambulance services; water provision to the vulnerable communities, sanitiser bottles to a Windhoek clinic and food parcels to vulnerable communities. 
“Namdia remains a stalwart in advocating nation-building and pledges to uphold its belief in the collective power of solidarity,” he said.
“Since its inception, Namdia has prioritised its contribution to the country through various philanthropic and charity initiatives. Namdia is honoured and humbled in once again being able to support our nation, particularly in challenging times such as these.”
Namibia has so far recorded 16 cases of Covid-19 and three people have already recovered.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished