Namibia diamond trading company donates N$2m to fight Covid-19

Image credit: stevepb (Pixabay)

The balance will be distributed to the Public Enterprises CEO’s Forum, City of Windhoek, fuel supply for ambulance services; water provision to the vulnerable communities, sanitiser bottles to a Windhoek clinic and food parcels to vulnerable communities.“Namdia remains a stalwart in advocating nation-building and pledges to uphold its belief in the collective power of solidarity,” he said.“Since its inception, Namdia has prioritised its contribution to the country through various philanthropic and charity initiatives. Namdia is honoured and humbled in once again being able to support our nation, particularly in challenging times such as these.”Namibia has so far recorded 16 cases of Covid-19 and three people have already recovered.