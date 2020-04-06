Exclusive

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

BlueRock boosts Q1 diamond sales

Today
News

BlueRock Diamonds says it sold 3, 267 carats from Kareevlei diamond mine, in South Africa during the first three months of 2020, a 77% jump compared with the 1, 847 carats, a year earlier.
However, the average price per carat recorded eased 12% to $327 per carat in the first quarter of the year from $371 per carat in the first quarter of 2019. 
“Diamond prices up to mid-February were in line with expectations given the lack of high-value diamonds in the period,” said BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston.  
news_23072019_blue_rock_diamonds.png
Image credit: BlueRock

 
“The company continued to recover high quality 1 ct to 5 ct diamonds.”
He said the update was overshadowed by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that has been sweeping the world and has resulted in the temporary closure of Kareevlei last month.
 “Before we were faced with the pandemic, BlueRock was performing well, with the results for the first quarter significantly better than the previous year, despite having over 18 inches of rainfall and the loss of eight days production owing to the South African lockdown,” said Houston.
Kareevlei has an on-surface stockpile of 30 000 t of run-of-mine and crushed material, which equates to about 15 days production.
This, it said, will be used to enable a swift return to target production levels.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished