Exclusive

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

HRD Antwerp launched distant learning jewelry design course

Today
News

hrd_logo.pngHRD Antwerp, the Antwerp based diamond grading lab and education provider, has successfully concluded its first jewelry design e-course in China. The company already offered online jewelry sales courses in its online education program, the Diamond loupe writes.
Using CCTalk, Dingtalk and iPad as platforms, students were able to complete the 11-day Online Jewelry Design course comprising of 2,5 hours of virtual class per day, presented in Chinese by guest teacher.
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp: “Offering online courses is now more relevant than ever. Industry professionals across the globe are looking for ways to increase their knowledge, and HRD Antwerp can build on many years of experience and an excellent reputation as knowledge centre. It made sense to connect the dots and offer a distant learning course for jewelry design.”
HRD Antwerp says it is looking into expanding the concept of e-learning further, on a global level.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished