HRD Antwerp launched distant learning jewelry design course

HRD Antwerp, the Antwerp based diamond grading lab and education provider, has successfully concluded its first jewelry design e-course in China. The company already offered online jewelry sales courses in its online education program, the Diamond loupe writes.Using CCTalk, Dingtalk and iPad as platforms, students were able to complete the 11-day Online Jewelry Design course comprising of 2,5 hours of virtual class per day, presented in Chinese by guest teacher.Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp: “Offering online courses is now more relevant than ever. Industry professionals across the globe are looking for ways to increase their knowledge, and HRD Antwerp can build on many years of experience and an excellent reputation as knowledge centre. It made sense to connect the dots and offer a distant learning course for jewelry design.”HRD Antwerp says it is looking into expanding the concept of e-learning further, on a global level.