Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

Yesterday

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

ALROSA allocates more than 165 mn rubles to combat coronavirus

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA allocated more than 165.6 million rubles to counter the spread of the new coronavirus in Yakutia. In particular, the company allocated 147 million rubles to provide the necessary medicines and medical equipment. First supplies started arriving in Mirny and Lensky districts in early March. Mini-laboratories of rapid diagnostics for the detection of coronavirus, as well as sets of appropriate reagents and tests worth more than 62 million rubles are currently being purchased.
District and city hospitals of Mirny, Lensk and the village of Aikhal will soon receive funds of 24.7 million rubles for the purchase of antibacterial and antiviral drugs, solutions for inhalation, hormones, infusion solutions, medical devices, etc. Another 21 million rubles will be used to purchase artificial lung ventilation equipment for hospitals.
Earlier it was also reported that the CEO of the company, Sergey Ivanov, is sending another 18.5 million rubles out of his personal funds received from the sale of part of ALROSA's shares to help the diamond province.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

