AGS to hold a virtual conclave

The American Gem Society (AGS) has announced its first-ever virtual conference, Connect. Engage. Learn: a Virtual Conclave Experience, which will be held on April 27-28, 2020.This year’s programming will feature up to eight hours of education, featuring a mix of panel discussions and industry speakers, covering topics such as “Corporate Social Responsibility: How Giving Back Adds Up,” “The Art of Storytelling: The Future of Retail 2.0,” “The Art of Personal Trade,” and “2020 Retail and Shopping Trends,” as well as other sessions covering marketing, sales, and business management.The conference will be free to all AGS members.The American Gem Society (AGS) is a nonprofit trade association of fine jewelry professionals dedicated to setting, maintaining and promoting the highest standards of ethical conduct and professional behavior through education, accreditation, recertification of its membership, gemological standards, and gemological research.