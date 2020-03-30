Graff expands into perfume

Today









Image credit: Graff







The perfume is done with the finest selection of ingredients - it took the specialists two years to come up with a new fine fragrance.

The perfume is meant to reflect «the values at Graff», said Laurence Graff, the company’s founder and chairman.

The collection of fragrances is reportedly presented in crystal bottles - the homage to the emerald cut Lesedi La Rona diamond.

They are expected to be sold on the Harrods online platform for 270 pounds ($343) for 100 milliliters.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

