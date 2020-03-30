Exclusive

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

Today

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Gem Diamonds raises $6.7m from second Letšeng flexible tender

Today
News

Gem Diamonds has raised a further $6.7 million from the second round of the Letšeng flexible tender sales.
It said the conclusion of the latest flexible tender sales process saw the company achieving an average value of $1 615 per carat for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $ 1 713 per carat in the fourth quarter of 2019. 

news_04022020_gem_diamonds.png
Image credit: Gem Diamonds


"The second round of the recently introduced flexible tender sales process again demonstrates the ongoing demand for Letšeng's large, high quality diamonds,” said Gem Diamonds chief executive Clifford Elphick.
The flexible tender sales process was put in place as a result of the March large diamond tender being cancelled due to the travel and other Covid19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government and the governments of the company's clients. 
The flexible tender sales process will continue during the period of these restrictions.
Gem Diamonds raised $12.1 million from the first round of the Letšeng flexible tender sales process, which concluded on 26 March.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished