Exclusive

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

Today

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Russia celebrated the Day of the Geologist on Sunday

Today
News

Last Sunday, Russia celebrated the Day of the Geologist. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin congratulated geologists and industry veterans on their professional holiday and noted the importance of this profession, as per a report from the president, published on the official government website. 

Mhy
Image credit: Mhy (Pixabay)


“I congratulate you on the Day of the Geologist. This wonderful holiday is celebrated by the representatives of an important, responsible and very difficult profession, which requires a person to have special personal qualities, endurance, sincere love for their work. We are rightfully proud of the outstanding achievements of many generations of your predecessors, who made a significant contribution to strengthening the country's industrial and energy potential, and to the development of the domestic economy,” he said.
The Day of the Geologist is traditionally celebrated in Russia on the first Sunday of April. The reason for the establishment was the discovery in 1966 of the first deposits of the West Siberian oil and gas province.
According to official figures, Russia occupies a leading position in explored reserves of nickel, gold, silver, platinoids, diamonds and some other minerals.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished