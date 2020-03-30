Russia celebrated the Day of the Geologist on Sunday

Today

Last Sunday, Russia celebrated the Day of the Geologist. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin congratulated geologists and industry veterans on their professional holiday and noted the importance of this profession, as per a report from the president, published on the official government website.









“I congratulate you on the Day of the Geologist. This wonderful holiday is celebrated by the representatives of an important, responsible and very difficult profession, which requires a person to have special personal qualities, endurance, sincere love for their work. We are rightfully proud of the outstanding achievements of many generations of your predecessors, who made a significant contribution to strengthening the country's industrial and energy potential, and to the development of the domestic economy,” he said.

The Day of the Geologist is traditionally celebrated in Russia on the first Sunday of April. The reason for the establishment was the discovery in 1966 of the first deposits of the West Siberian oil and gas province.

According to official figures, Russia occupies a leading position in explored reserves of nickel, gold, silver, platinoids, diamonds and some other minerals.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg