Jewelry show in Kazan will be held despite the coronavirus pandemic

Jewelry show in Kazan “JewelerExpo. Kazan” which will be held this year for the 18th time, will take place from June 17 to 21 the Kazan Fair exposition center, according to the official website of the event.
The exhibition is expected to be visited by more than 150 leaders of jewelry factories, workshops, salons and jewelry stores from 40 cities and regions of Russia, Dagestan, Kazakhstan and Armenia.
Exhibitors will present a wide selection of jewelry - classic mass-produced jewelry and exclusive designer pieces.
During the exhibition, the organisers will hold jewelry shows and special events.
“JewelerExpo. Kazan” will help establish new partnerships with distributors, trading companies, wholesale buyers and end users.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg