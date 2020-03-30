Exclusive

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

IDE President calls for government & banks’ support for coronavirus-hit Israeli diamond sector

The Israel Diamond Exchange in Tel Aviv has reportedly fallen silent, with trading almost ground to a halt after the coronavirus outbreak with majority of workers gone on unpaid leave, according to a report in Jerusalem Post.
Highlighting that the livelihood of some 15,000 families depends on the trading centre, one of the four largest in worldwide, Israel Diamond Exchange President Yoram Dvash had reportedly said: "The exchange is a ghost town. Traditional trade has dropped off and shifted to conferences in recent years, but the large conferences have been cancelled due to the virus. There has also been a shift to online trading, but there is currently no appetite to buy."
Given the current situation, Dvash called on the government to “offer specific tools to some 1,500 businesses of various sizes within the exchange, emphasizing that Israel must maintain its ‘competitive advantage’ in the global industry.Together with the World Diamond Council and three other leading nations for rough diamond imports, the Israel Diamond Exchange has appealed to De Beers Group and ALROSA to offer complete flexibility for purchases of rough diamonds under existing cash before delivery contracts. Also, the banks are a key factor in overcoming this crisis. If they take a flexible approach that understands the problems of the small businesses, we will be able to emerge better from the crisis.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

