Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

Gem Diamonds raises $12.1m from Letšeng flexible tender sales

Today
News

Gem Diamonds has raised $12.1 million from the first round of the Letšeng flexible tender sales process, which concluded on 26 March. 

news_19032020_gem_diamonds.png
Image credit: Gem Diamonds


The flexible tender sales process was put in place as a result of the March large diamond tender being cancelled due to the travel and other Covid19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government and the governments of the company's clients. 
"The results of the initial round of the flexible tender sales process for a selection of Letšeng's large diamonds demonstrates the continued demand for these high quality diamonds,” said Gem Diamonds chief executive Clifford Elphick.
“The $12.1 million raised from the sale maintains revenue and cashflow during the current challenges of the Covid19 global pandemic.”
The flexible tender sales process will continue during the period of these restrictions.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

