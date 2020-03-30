De Beers CFO resigns

Today

De Beers Group chief financial Nimesh Patel has left the diamond group to join Spirax-Sarco Engineering as their new chief financial officer and executive director.Nimesh will leave De Beers on 26 July.He joined Anglo American in 2012 as group head of corporate finance before moving to De Beers in 2016 as chief financial officer, joining both the executive committee and board.“Nimesh has worked closely with me and as part of our executive team to develop and implement our compelling growth and innovation strategy,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.“He has built a strong finance team and led a transformation of our finance processes and systems, leaving the function well positioned for the future.”“Nimesh has also provided strong and steady leadership during the current period of global uncertainty and we wish him and his family every success in the future.”