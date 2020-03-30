Exclusive

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

De Beers CFO resigns

news_02032020_debeers-2.jpegDe Beers Group chief financial Nimesh Patel has left the diamond group to join Spirax-Sarco Engineering as their new chief financial officer and executive director.
Nimesh will leave De Beers on 26 July.
He joined Anglo American in 2012 as group head of corporate finance before moving to De Beers in 2016 as chief financial officer, joining both the executive committee and board. 
“Nimesh has worked closely with me and as part of our executive team to develop and implement our compelling growth and innovation strategy,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“He has built a strong finance team and led a transformation of our finance processes and systems, leaving the function well positioned for the future.”
“Nimesh has also provided strong and steady leadership during the current period of global uncertainty and we wish him and his family every success in the future.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

