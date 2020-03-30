GJEPC’s Chairman announces $ 2.74 mln to PM-CARES Fund

Today

In a statement, the Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India, Pramod Kumar Agrawal has announced the contribution of $ 2.74 mln to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM – CARES Fund) on behalf of the entire gem and jewellery trade in India for the welfare of the nation.

The Statement: “GJEPC, the apex body of gem and jewellery trade in India has decided to contribute $ 2.74 mln to PM-CARES Fund, pledging our commitment on behalf of the entire gem & jewellery trade in India for the welfare of the nation.

The Nation is facing an unprecedented crisis and needs the service of organizations and their resources like never before. In such times, the Council steps forward to show its solidarity and ardent support towards all the initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to fight COVID-19.

Under the strong and able leadership of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Government of India has initiated proactively every possible measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. I am hopeful that GJEPC’s contribution towards PM-CARES Fund can make a difference to several initiatives undertaken by the Government towards relief from COVID-19.

The economic situation of our country and that of several industries has taken a severe beating. The most affected is the daily wage worker community. It becomes important and mandatory at such distressing times to take adequate care of these workers and support them wholeheartedly.

We have also called upon our members, trade associates and Gem & Jewellery associations to come forward and donate generously to the PM-CARES Fund.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished