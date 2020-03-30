Exclusive

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

ALROSA appoints a new Transformation Director of the Polishing Division

Today
alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA has appointed Dmitry Amelkin to the post of a Transformation Director of its united Polishing Division. According to the company, he will also keep supervising ALROSA Strategic Projects and Analytics Center and Innovations Center.
Dmitry Amelkin’s goal will be to optimize the production cycle, increase efficiency in the product mix and minimize administrative costs by creating the consolidated trading office as part of a strategy approved by ALROSA Supervisory Board in 2019. 
ALROSA Polishing Division strategy for 2020-2022 implies the centralization of rough diamonds allocation and polished diamonds trade to increase the economic efficiency of operations. Rough diamonds allocation between factories will base on estimated economic effect. Polished diamonds to be sold through a consolidated trading office of Diamonds of ALROSA branch, enforced by Kristall’s sales team representatives.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg
