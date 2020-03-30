ALROSA appoints a new Transformation Director of the Polishing Division

Today

ALROSA has appointed Dmitry Amelkin to the post of a Transformation Director of its united Polishing Division. According to the company, he will also keep supervising ALROSA Strategic Projects and Analytics Center and Innovations Center.Dmitry Amelkin’s goal will be to optimize the production cycle, increase efficiency in the product mix and minimize administrative costs by creating the consolidated trading office as part of a strategy approved by ALROSA Supervisory Board in 2019.ALROSA Polishing Division strategy for 2020-2022 implies the centralization of rough diamonds allocation and polished diamonds trade to increase the economic efficiency of operations. Rough diamonds allocation between factories will base on estimated economic effect. Polished diamonds to be sold through a consolidated trading office of Diamonds of ALROSA branch, enforced by Kristall’s sales team representatives.