COVID-19: De Beers suspends March sight, permits 100% deferrals

De Beers has canceled its third sight of the year, which was set to commence today until Friday this week, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.“[The cancelation is] due to the public health restrictions on the movement of people and product in Botswana, South Africa and India, which prohibit customers from traveling and prevent the shipment of goods to customers’ international operations,” it said.As reported last week, De Beers said it is enabling its customers to defer 100% of their sight three allocations to later in the year.The group also said that it will continue to seek innovative ways to meet sightholders’ rough diamond supply needs in the coming weeks.De Beers raked in $355 million from its second rough diamond sale compared with $496 million, a year earlier and $551 million, the previous month.