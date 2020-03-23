Exclusive

23 march 2020

16 march 2020

10 march 2020

02 march 2020

Pandora hires new Chief Commercial Officer

Pandora invited Martino Pessina to join the company as Chief Commercial Officer, according to the company.
Prior to that, Martino Pessina served as President of North America at H&M.
Martino Pessina has spent close to 20 years in different roles at H&M and been in charge of retail, sales, merchandising, operations and global expansion. 

The newly established CCO position will be a cornerstone in Pandora’s new operating model announced March 4, 2020. Leading Pandora’s ten new clusters, Martino Pessina will be responsible for commercial operations across the company’s more than 100 markets, and he will manage a retail centre of excellence to improve global merchandising, store development, planning and execution. He will also lead a new function called Network & Franchise Management overseeing the retail estate and supporting franchise partners globally.
Martino Pessina will join Pandora on April 2, 2020.
“As part of our turnaround programme, we are strengthening the organisation and moving Pandora closer to consumers. Martino has an impressive track record in international mass-market fashion retail and will play a very important role in this transformation. He is a natural leader with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of shoppers. I am very happy to welcome him to our leadership team”, says CEO Alexander Lacik.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

