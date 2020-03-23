Nano-diamonds will be used to create masks from the coronavirus - report

Exclusive

Master Dynamic - an engineering laboratory in the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP) - studies the properties of nano-diamonds as an antiseptic for coating of a surgical mask, as per a report in News Parliament.
“We can treat the nano-diamonds in different layers so that it can kill all spectrum of viruses,” Master Dynamics CEO Tom Kong was quoted as saying. 
According to him, a small charge of electricity can be transmitted through diamonds, which, when in contact with the virus, will explode its cell membrane and kill it. 

geralt
Image credit: geralt (Pixabay)


Master Dynamics has not yet completed the research and cannot provide the price for the product.
“When people think about diamonds they are normally thinking about jewelry where the cost is at a premium. But we’re using industrial grade nano-diamonds, not jewelry-grade diamonds, so the cost is much cheaper,” Kong said.
Most diamonds are already used for industrial purposes - diamond blades for cutting concrete, reinforced concrete or natural stone.
Exceptional physical properties of diamonds provide a wide range of their application. We are already surrounded by devices with diamonds built inside. They are used in computers, high-quality speakers, etc.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

