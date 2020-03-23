Exclusive

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Gem Diamonds places Letšeng on care and maintenance to combat Covid-19

Today
News

Gem Diamonds has placed its Letšeng mine, in Lesotho, on care and maintenance for three weeks to combat the spread of the Covid-19 disease. 

news_18072019_letseng.png
Image credit: Gem Diamonds


It said the decision to temporarily place the Letšeng mine on care and maintenance was in line with the Lesotho Government's three week lock down strategy (between 29 March and 21 April 2020).
“For the period of the lock down, only essential maintenance will take place, with security and support staff performing rotation shifts at the mine,” said Gem Diamonds.
“The situation will be reviewed after three weeks. Gem Diamonds will continue to hold its recently announced flexible sales of diamonds during this period.”
The company said its key priority remains the safety of its employees, contractors and customers, and continues to ensure all relevant safety protocols relating to Covid19 are adhered to.  

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

