Lucapa steams ahead with search for source of Lulo alluvial diamonds

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

They commenced a drilling programme in the Canguige catchment area targeting five kimberlite pipes considered prospective to host diamonds, along with two additional priority anomalies.The Canguige catchment is upstream of the Cacuilo River valley, where Lucapa and its partners have, for several years, been mining some of the world’s highest-value and quality alluvial diamonds.Lucapa is convinced that there is a high probability that the Canguige catchment is the source of the precious gems.A sample taken from the Canguige stream yielded 45 diamonds, which comprised of rare Type IIa gems and top D-colours as well as a light fancy yellow.These diamond recoveries confirmed the Canguige catchment area contains at least one diamond-bearing kimberlite pipe contributing to the alluvial diamonds eroded downstream into the Cacuilo River valley.