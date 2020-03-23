GJEPC contributes $7.5 mln to fund livelihood of daily wage workers of g&j industry & other Government initiatives to fight Covid-19

Today

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has contributed $ 7.5 mln to help the needy workers of the industry and also fund the Government’s initiatives impacted by Covid-19, according to a press release from GJEPC.Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, “In our endeavour to combat the situation caused by Covid-19, GJEPC, from its own reserves, has decided to contribute Rs. 50 crores towards several welfare initiatives to be undertaken in the current scenario. We have braved many turmoils and this time will be no different. This is the time to show solidarity towards our Nation and our Industry.”GJEPC has pledged to serve the Nation and in particular the Indian Gem & Jewellery Industry in every possible manner.It has appealed to all its members to take care of their employees during the lockdown period; contributed a sum of $ 7.5 mln from its own reserves to mitigate the impact of Covid 19 on the Industry and Nation at large; the fund will be utilised to aid the Daily Wage Workers employed in Industry whose livelihood is directly impacted by Covid 19; The contributed fund will also be used for funding specific initiatives undertaken by Government.Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said, “We are thankful to the Government for announcing certain waiver in compliance and tax filings to mitigate the woes of all industries. We have also represented to the Honourable Finance Minister and to Hon’ Commerce Minister with measures that need to be implemented to revive the Indian gem & jewellery industry from this crisis.”