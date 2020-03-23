Exclusive

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Indian Government announces financial year end related operational measures and reliefs

news_25032020_Nirmala_Sitharaman.jpgThe Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has welcomed the financial year end related operational measures announced by Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman on March 24.
Among the various steps and measures announced earlier today by the Finance Minister were those that would directly benefit exporters and help MSMEs in the gem and jewellery sector like GST, Income Tax, Banking related, Customs and Commerce related.
According to GJEPC, many of the measures were part of the suggestions compiled from the industry and forwarded by the Council to the Ministry for consideration.
Vice-Chairman GJEPC Colin Shah said, “We eagerly await the economic relief financial package to be announced by the Government."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

