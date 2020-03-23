Exclusive

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Angola’s SML to receive $4m under partnership with Safdico

Today
News

lucapa_logo.pngLucapa Diamond says Lulo alluvial mining company, Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) is set to receive $4 million under the partnership agreement with diamond manufacturer Safdico, a subsidiary of Graff International. 
This will comprise of $1.5 million payment in respect of SML’s share of profits from the cutting and polishing or sale of run of mine Lulo diamonds sold to Safdico in 2019 under the partnership agreement as well as $2.5 million payment for the purchase of the Lulo 46 carat pink rough diamond. 
Lucapa, which has a 40% stake in SML said the firm will retain a share in the margins generated from the resultant sale of diamonds polished from the pink stone.  
Under the partnership agreement, SML would be paid up front for the rough market value  of the Lulo diamonds sold to Safdico, with both companies sharing in the resultant margins generated. 
Safdico, as a preferred buyer of SML, can purchase up to 60% of Lulo’s annual rough production as is permitted under Angola’s transformative new diamond marketing regulations. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished




Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished