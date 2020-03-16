Nikolay Gorokhov was appointed Director of the ALROSA subsidiary in Vladivostok

Today

Following the results of an internal corporate selection contest Nikolai Gorokhov was appointed to the position of director of the ALROSA subsidiary in Vladivostok. He replaced Semyon Lavrentiev, who moved to head the Diamond Sorting Center in Mirny, Yakutia.Nikolay Gorokhov started working in ALROSA’s Yakutsk Diamond Trading Company in 2001. In his new position, he will be responsible for rough diamond sales in Vladivostok, logistics, Chinese market research and increasing the efficiency of the branch.“My congratulations to Nikolay Gorokhov on his appointment as director of our Far East branch. He will continue working with customers from Asia-Pacific and strengthening positive image of ALROSA. I also would like to thank Semyon Lavrentiev for his work and to wish him success in his new position,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.Semyon Lavrentiev, who has managed the Vladivostok branch since 2018, was appointed as a head of the Diamond Sorting Center (DSC) in Mirny.