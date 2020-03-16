Surat heads for total closure

With two fresh positive cases of Coronavirus reported on Saturday, Surat heads for a total closure and will remain closed from 22- 31st March ’20, according to a TOI report.
The district administration has issued an advisory to all the business establishments, factories and shops across the city and district for announcing precautionary paid leave for the workers and employees to contain the spread of COVID-19 till March 29.
The Surat diamond manufacturing sector will, therefore, remain closed till 31st March 2020.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished