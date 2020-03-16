Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

Mumbai’s BMC closes MDMA’s trading hall in BDB


News

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) closed down the diamond trading hall of Mumbai Diamond Merchants Association (MDMA) at the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Mumbai on Thursday 19 March ’20, according to TOI. 


Image credit: BDB


The MDMA hall has been shut down by the Maharashtra police as a precautionary measure in wake of the rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai.
The trading activity has been suspended until further notice. There will be no trading of diamonds until further notice. The decision was taken by the BMC to prevent the diamond traders from gathering in large numbers at the hall.
According to sources, this will impact diamond trading in Surat’s diamond markets. The diamonds are sent to BDB for trading and dispatch to the foreign countries. The diamond merchants in Mumbai won’t be able to trade diamonds which in turn will impact Surat traders also.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



