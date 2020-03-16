Mumbai’s BMC closes MDMA’s trading hall in BDB

Image credit: BDB

The MDMA hall has been shut down by the Maharashtra police as a precautionary measure in wake of the rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai.The trading activity has been suspended until further notice. There will be no trading of diamonds until further notice. The decision was taken by the BMC to prevent the diamond traders from gathering in large numbers at the hall.According to sources, this will impact diamond trading in Surat’s diamond markets. The diamonds are sent to BDB for trading and dispatch to the foreign countries. The diamond merchants in Mumbai won’t be able to trade diamonds which in turn will impact Surat traders also.