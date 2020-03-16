Hublot and Rolex close their Swiss watchmaking

“By way of precaution, and to protect our personnel, we have decided to go beyond our government’s current recommendations, and close our manufacture’s production site for the time being. This is a temporary measure that will be applied until further notice,” Hublot said.To date, there are more than 76,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have been reported in Europe, resulting in more than 3,000 deaths. Worldwide, the number of cases has exceeded 190,000, and the death toll is approaching 8,000.