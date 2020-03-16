Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

Gem rakes in $7.8mln from Letseng small diamond tender

Today
News

Gem Diamonds has raked in $7.8 million from the Letseng small diamond tender, which closed in Antwerp on Wednesday. 
However, the tender was 18% below the like for like prices reached at the last small diamond tender held in November 2019 before the Covid19 coronavirus economic crisis. 

news_19032020_gem_diamonds.png
Image credit: Gem Diamonds


"The results of the Letseng small diamond tender are resilient given the difficult circumstances under which the tender was held caused by the ongoing Covid19 situation,” said company chief executive Clifford Elphick.
“We look forward to proceeding with the flexible sales processes in respect of the Letseng large diamond parcel which contains many high quality diamonds."
Meanwhile, Gem Diamonds said its Letseng large diamond tender, which commenced on 16 March and was due to have closed next week on 25 March, has been cancelled due to the Covid19 coronavirus.
Travel and other restrictions imposed by the Belgian government and the governments of the company's clients to prevent the outbreak of has made it impossible for the auction to go ahead.
Gem said a flexible direct sale process has been put in place for large and high quality diamonds.
This sales process, it said, will include direct sales and also partnership arrangements.
“Any diamonds which are not sold under the flexible sales process will be held over for sale at a later date,” said the company.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished