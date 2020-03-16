Lucapa recovers 64 ct lla diamond at Mothae mine

It said the 64 carat diamond is the 12th +50 carat diamond recovered from the mine since commercial production commenced in January 2019 and further underlines Mothae’s status as a source of large and premium-value diamonds.
Other significant recoveries include a 0.3 carat blue gem, which shows that Mothae also hosts rare Type IIb diamonds, which account for less than 0.1% of global diamond production.
The new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite mine produced more than 30,000 carats in its first year of production, including three +100 carat diamonds.
