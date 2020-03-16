Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

Mountain Province Diamonds postponed 3rd diamond sale of 2020 until further notice

Today
News

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that as a result of city-wide closures in Antwerp Belgium, where the company sells its diamonds, the current sale has been postponed until further notice.
The Covid-19 global pandemic continues to force health officials to take drastic measures in order to slow down the spread of the virus. Antwerp Belgium has just announced city-wide closure of buildings and commercial sites starting Thursday, March 19th.  

news_18032020_mountain_province.png
        Image credit: Mountain Province


Therefore, the current sale, the company's 3rd sale of 2020, is being postponed until further notice. Depending on the length of the closure periods imposed, future sales could also be impacted. Mountain Province is reviewing options to consider alternative sales methods as it tries to navigate through these unprecedented times.
At present the virus is not impacting operations at the Gahcho Kué Mine as numerous precautionary measures have been taken over the past few weeks to ensure, as far as possible, a safe working environment for all employees and contractors travelling to and from site as well as the support offices in Yellowknife, Calgary and Toronto. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

