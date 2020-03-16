Mountain Province Diamonds postponed 3rd diamond sale of 2020 until further notice

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that as a result of city-wide closures in Antwerp Belgium, where the company sells its diamonds, the current sale has been postponed until further notice.
The Covid-19 global pandemic continues to force health officials to take drastic measures in order to slow down the spread of the virus. Antwerp Belgium has just announced city-wide closure of buildings and commercial sites starting Thursday, March 19th.
Therefore, the current sale, the company's 3rd sale of 2020, is being postponed until further notice. Depending on the length of the closure periods imposed, future sales could also be impacted. Mountain Province is reviewing options to consider alternative sales methods as it tries to navigate through these unprecedented times.
At present the virus is not impacting operations at the Gahcho Kué Mine as numerous precautionary measures have been taken over the past few weeks to ensure, as far as possible, a safe working environment for all employees and contractors travelling to and from site as well as the support offices in Yellowknife, Calgary and Toronto.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels