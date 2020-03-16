Exclusive
Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners
Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...
16 march 2020
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years
Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...
10 march 2020
Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers
Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...
02 march 2020
High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds
Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...
25 february 2020
Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone
Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.
17 february 2020
No shutdown in Surat’s diamond sector for coronavirus outbreak
The Surat Diamond Association (SDA) and the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) had jointly organised a meeting of the industry stakeholders to gather their views on the closure of the diamond industry over the coronavirus outbreak in the diamond city.
Majority of the industry stakeholders were not in favour of shutting down the industry and rather suggested taking safety precautions in the diamond units including placing hand-sanitisers, distributing face masks and regular screening of the diamond workers and unit owners to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Image credit: Surat Diamond Bourse
It was decided during the meeting that both the diamond markets in Varachha and Mahidhapura will operate from 11 am to 6 pm and that the diamond merchants should avoid visiting the markets when they do not have any trading activity to perform. Dinesh Navadia, regional chairman of GJEPC, said, “The industry employs about 5.5 lakh diamond workers and that the closure would mean rendering them jobless for 15 days. At present, the industry is operating at less than 40% capacity due to the major decline in export orders following the coronavirus outbreak. Still, the unit owners are running their factories to keep their workers employed.”
President of SDA, Babu Kathiriya said, “SDA will be running an awareness campaign in the industry on the health safety measures to deal with coronavirus outbreak. Pamphlets will be distributed in the diamond hub for creating awareness. We are in constant touch with the State Government and the local civic body.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished