Vacheron Constantin presents a 12ct diamond-studded watch

Vacheron Constantin, one of the most famous watch brands in the world, has announced the launch of a new collection with a timepiece studded with 1,344 diamonds, says Robb Report.
Watches were presented as part of a new collection of women's watches - ÉGÉRIE.
The total weight of the stones used in the product is 11.95 carats.
The dial only has 588 gems.
Watches from the ÉGÉRIE collection have an additional dial with a moon phase indicator, which was used in the design of 19th-century Vacheron watches.
Vacheron Constantin is known for creating high-end jewellery timepieces.
Over the 260-year history of the Maison, Vacheron watchmakers have created many stunning products. Their owners were, among others, such famous personalities as King of Egypt Farouk I and Marlon Brando.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg