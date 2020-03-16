Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

Vacheron Constantin presents a 12ct diamond-studded watch

Today
News

Vacheron Constantin, one of the most famous watch brands in the world, has announced the launch of a new collection with a timepiece studded with 1,344 diamonds, says Robb Report.
Watches were presented as part of a new collection of women's watches - ÉGÉRIE.
The total weight of the stones used in the product is 11.95 carats.
The dial only has 588 gems.

news_18032020_ Vacheron.png
Image credit: Vacheron Constantin

 
Watches from the ÉGÉRIE collection have an additional dial with a moon phase indicator, which was used in the design of 19th-century Vacheron watches.
Vacheron Constantin is known for creating high-end jewellery timepieces.
Over the 260-year history of the Maison, Vacheron watchmakers have created many stunning products. Their owners were, among others, such famous personalities as King of Egypt Farouk I and Marlon Brando.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg




