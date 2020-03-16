Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

India’s polished diamond export declines 40.92 % in February

Yesterday
News

India’s cut and polished diamond exports totalled $ 1.38 bln in February 2020 against $ 2.34 bln in February 2019, according to provisional data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India.
Imports of cut and polished diamonds rose to $ 249.22 mln in February 2020 from $ 93.58 mln in the same month in 2019.
Rough imports during February 2020 increased by 6.34% to $ 1.47 bln as compared to $ 1.38 bln imported during February 2019.
Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 76.56 mln in February 2020 as compared to $ 124.06 mln in February 2019. 

Image credit: stevepb (Pixabay)


Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 37.05 mln during February 2020 as against $ 23.35 mn in February a year earlier.
Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 25.47 mln during the month, up from $ 9.40 mln in February 2019, while imports of polished lab-grown diamonds declined to $ 6.04 mln in February 2020 as compared to $ 12.95 mn a year earlier.
For the eleven months of the current fiscal, polished diamond exports during April 2019 – February 2020 were down 19.38% to $ 17.70 bn as against the $ 21.95 bln exported over the same months last fiscal, while imports of polished diamonds rose by 21.04% to $ 1.47 bln as compared to $ 1.22 bln for the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Import of rough diamonds during the fiscal year to date showed a decline of 13.43% to $ 12.39 bln from $ 14.31 bln during the fiscal period a year earlier.
Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 1.03 bln in April 2019 – Feb 2020 as compared to $ 1.15 bln during the same period a year earlier.
Meanwhile, exports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 7.18 mln in April ’19 – Feb ’20 as against $ 13.42 mln in the same period a year earlier. 
Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 393.21 mln during the April 2019 – Feb 2020 period as against $ 195.44 mln during the same period a year earlier.
Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 318.60 mln during April ’19 – Feb ’20 period up from imports of $ 123.66 mln during the same period a year ago.
Imports of polished lab-grown diamonds rose to $ 92.51 mln in April 2019 – Feb 2020 as compared to $ 85.88 mln during the same period a year earlier.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

