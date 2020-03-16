Debswana launches 2024 strategy in response to challenging business environment

Image credit: Debswana

“We are seeing exponential technology developments, where the world is changing rapidly, therefore our organisational structure, our set up…must be fast, agile, and creative as this complex world changes,” she said.“Our profit margins are under pressure from increasing operating costs as well as critical large scale mine-life extension projects.“We are therefore entering a new horizon of complexity. This gives us all an opportunity to create a new Debswana.”The strategy, dubbed “Debswana 2024, one dream, one team” was launched to over 5,500 staff complement across the three company sites, namely Debswana Corporate Centre (DCC), Orapa, Jwaneng as well as Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM).The 2024 five strategic pillars include safety, environment and communities; people transformation; data and technical innovation; Debswana tomorrow (projects) and efficiency and productivity improvement.Debswana’s production decreased by 7% to 5.9 million carats in the fourth quarter of 2019 as output at Orapa fell due to a delay in an infrastructure project coupled with expected lower grades.