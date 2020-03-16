Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

COVID-19 changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings

Yesterday
News

wdc_logo.pngThe COVID-19 coronavirus changed the schedule of diamond industry meetings, WDC President Stephane Fischler said. 
“We had a busy scheduled planned for the coming months. It has been changed, but for the most part not suspended. The OECD conflict minerals forum, which was to have been held in Paris at the beginning of April, is cancelled, but the Kimberley Process Intersessional Meeting, scheduled for Moscow from June 8 to 12, is being restructured as virtual conference, ” Fischler said. 
According to him, the WDC Board meeting, which was to have been held in Moscow June 5 and during which the officers and directors for the coming two years will be confirmed, will now take the form of a teleconference.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished