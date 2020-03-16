Kristall factory celebrated its 57th anniversary

16 march 2020







Image credit: Kristall



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg "We can make first-class diamonds of any cut, and the team is motivated for this. We have highly skilled cutters, engineers and technicians. The product they produce - Russian Cut diamonds - is famous worldwide for its highest quality. Today, Kristall aims to develop, increase efficiency, attract young personnel," he said.Earlier it was reported that in October ALROSA acquired the federal-owned Kristall from the Federal Property Management Agency for $29 million. Kristall is the largest diamond manufacturer in Russia and Europe, as well as the major exporter of polished diamonds in the country.

The Kristall Production Association, a member of the ALROSA Group, celebrated its 57th birthday last week.The company held a gala evening in honor of the event on March 12 in Smolensk. During the evening the employees of the organization were congratulated on their successful work and honored for their services.14 employees of the enterprise were honored by the Governor of the Smolensk region for many years of conscientious work. 20 people received awards from the Smolensk Regional Duma and 5 people - from the administration of the Hero City of Smolensk. 17 employees of the enterprise were placed on the Board of Honor. The best units and divisions following the results of the production competition also received awards.