DITP organises BGJF amidst COVID-19 crisis with strict preventive measures

16 march 2020
Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion has revealed that the 65th the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) was successfully organized amidst the COVID-19 crisis, with an increase of 10% in exhibitors compared to the fair’s 63rd edition. Welcoming nearly 10,000 visitors from Thailand and abroad who joined in trade negotiations, the Fair was Asia’s only gems and jewellery trade show held during the beginning of this year. 

news_16032020_show.png
Image credit: BGJF


Somdet Susomboon, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion or DITP revealed that the 65th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair organized from 25 to 29 February 2020, was considered a success though the event was held amidst the spread of the COVID-19 virus which prompted many exhibitors and visitors to cancel their plans to join the fair in the days leading up to the event.
“The number of visitors during trade days was satisfactory as we welcomed nearly 7,000 visitors who participated in trade negotiations, 58% of which were from overseas. This demonstrated that buyers were confident in our screening and preventive measures for COVID-19 which matched international standards. However, during the Show, news on the spread of the virus had become more severe both in Thailand and abroad, causing some visitors to delay their travel plans,” said the Director-General.
 Several countries which are considered key target buyers of the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair such as China, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, had prohibited their citizens to travel abroad or have issued travel advisory during the event dates. Therefore, some pre-registered trade delegates were unable to travel as planned and had cancelled their trips due to concerns regarding the spread of the disease. 
The 65th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair was the only international gems and jewellery fair held in Asia during the beginning of 2020. The event was joined by 994 companies in 2,086 booths, a 10% increase from the 63rd edition of the fair. During the five days of the event, the fair welcomed 9,292 visitors with 4,854 from foreign countries and 4,438 from Thailand. The top five visiting countries were India, China, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Russia, respectively, while the top five product groups with the highest trade value were coloured stones, machinery, silver jewellery, other products, and pearls, respectively.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


