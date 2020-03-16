GSI announced launch of LGX complete grading report

Image credit: GSI

The new GSI report will include if the lab-grown diamond was produced by HPHT (High Pressure High Temperature) or CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) process and if it’s “As Grown,” which is a commonly used term in the industry for lab-grown diamonds that do not have any post growth treatments or enhancements.GSI is the only major laboratory to issue grading reports for lab grown diamonds with these disclosures. As lab-grown diamonds become more accepted by consumers it’s important that all relevant information be in place in order to maintain consumer confidence in the industry, said GSI in its statement."Consumer confidence is key and consumers want more information and complete transparency about the natural and lab-grown diamonds they are buying,'' said Debbie Azar president and co-founder of GSI.