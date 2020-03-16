Sergey Ivanov will remain CEO of ALROSA for another five years

13 march 2020

The Supervisory Board of ALROSA at an absentee meeting re-elected Sergey Ivanov as CEO - Chairman of the Executive Committee for a period of five years. This was a unanimous decision.Sergey Ivanov was appointed CEO of ALROSA in 2017. His contract was for three years.“On behalf of the shareholders, I would like to thank Sergey Ivanov for three productive years and congratulate him on his re-election. Despite the uneasy situation in the diamond market, ALROSA remains a global leader in terms of diamond output. The company is improving its production efficiency and management quality, strengthening its reputation and boosting trust of partners, shareholders and investors,” said Anton Siluanov, Chairman of ALROSA's Supervisory Board.Earlier it was reported that the company's net profit for 12 months amounted to 63 billion rubles, a decrease of 31% compared with the previous year.