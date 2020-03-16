Exclusive

Stargems, Rachminov ink joint venture

12 march 2020
News

Stargems and A.A. Rachminov have signed a joint venture that will see the companies “pool” their respective sourcing and marketing resources.
“Our alliance will enable mother nature's gift to us to be sourced and manufactured by the people that should benefit from them and ultimately reach the right people who can appreciate and treasure these wonderful creations," Stargems chairperson Shailesh Javeri was quoted as saying by IdexOnline. 

news_12032020_agreement.png
Image credit: Capri23auto (Pixabay)



The partnership was said to take advantage of Stargem's rough sourcing capabilities as an accredited DTC buyer and A.A. Rachminov's 80-year reputation for polishing, marketing and distribution.
The stones will be sourced in South Africa and the bulk of the manufacturing will take place at Stargems' cutting facility in Johannesburg.
"We'll have the luxury to be present from the birth of diamond until it reaches our esteemed clients hand, enabling better value, top quality stones, and refined traceability,” said Ori Rachminov of Israel-based A.A. Rachminov.
“We only see incredible potential in this strategic partnership." 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

