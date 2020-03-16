Jewelry exhibition JUNWEX New Russian Style to be held in Moscow in May

12 march 2020









Image credit: JUNWEX







Annually, the exhibition is visited by representatives of wholesale and retail companies, leaders in the jewelry market, major federal chains and regional retailers who monitor the latest trends in the jewelry market, purchase new items in accordance with the sophisticated demand of consumers, and are actively involved in solving industry problems.

The exhibition will be held in Moscow, VDNH, Pavilion 75.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg Annually, the exhibition is visited by representatives of wholesale and retail companies, leaders in the jewelry market, major federal chains and regional retailers who monitor the latest trends in the jewelry market, purchase new items in accordance with the sophisticated demand of consumers, and are actively involved in solving industry problems.The exhibition will be held in Moscow, VDNH, Pavilion 75.

The largest exhibition of jewelry and watch brands JUNWEX New Russian Style will be held in Moscow from May 20 to May 24, 2020.According to the organizers of the event, jewelry and watch companies will be able to demonstrate the the capabilities of the domestic jewelry industry in the processing of rich reserves of precious stones and its willingness to actively integrate into the global jewelry market.