Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

Star Diamond commenced legal proceedings against Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.

12 march 2020
News

star_diamond_logo.pngStar Diamond Corporation announced that it commenced legal proceedings in the Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan against Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") in relation to RTEC's purported exercise in November 2019 of its four options under the option to Joint Venture agreement dated June 22, 2017. 
As previously disclosed by Star Diamond in its news press dated February 18, 2020, Star Diamond is committed to enforcing its rights under the agreement. 
Star Diamond does not intend to comment further on the legal proceedings, except as required by law.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished