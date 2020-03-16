Exclusive

ALROSA has registered a decline in sales of diamonds in February

11 march 2020
News

ALROSA, the global diamond mining giant, sold diamond products worth $ 346 million in February 2020, which is 14% lower than in January, when the company received $ 405 million.
Revenues from sales of rough diamonds to third parties amounted to $ 342.3 million, diamonds - $ 4.1 million, while in January, sales of rough diamonds to third parties amounted to $ 390.2 million, diamonds - $ 14.8 million. 

news_27122019_alrosa.png
Image credit: ALROSA


“Our February sales were 14% down compared to January. In February, the uncertainty with the spread of COVID19 virus started to weigh on negatively on the demand and customers’ activity, the factor that will be impacting demand in the coming months. However, we continue to pursue “price-over-volume” strategy to keep prices stable rather than increasing sales volumes," commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

