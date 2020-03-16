Exclusive

Sarine announces first on-site self-grading 4Cs solution

11 march 2020
Singapore Exchange Mainboard-listed Sarine Technologies Ltd, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, finishing, grading and trading of diamonds and gemstones, has announced another revolutionary innovation - eGrading™ - self-executed polished diamond 4Cs grading by value-chain industry players like manufacturers, wholesalers and even retailers, on-site at their facilities utilising Sarine's AI-driven cloud-linked technologies. 

news_11032020_sarine.png
Image credit: Sarine


The systems utilised for the grading process are all cloud linked. The 4Cs grading data will be uploaded directly to the cloud, and grades will be derived without human intervention. Results will then be available on the cloud for online B2B access and subsequent report generation. Intra-process automated verification of the polished diamond at each station will ensure consistent and dependable work and data flows, optionally along with our TruMatch™ fingerprinting. Our new grading proposition, once launched, will enable truly objective and consistent 4Cs grading at a fraction of the time currently required and at lower direct costs per report and virtually no indirect costs. 

news_11032020_sarine_2.png
Image credit: Sarine


David Block, CEO of the Group commented, "We are excited to once again be at the forefront of a revolutionary development for the diamond industry. Just like our innovations to the planning and manufacturing processes cut time, reduced risk and increased yield, directly benefiting our midstream customers' bottom lines, we will introduce similar time and cost-saving benefits, along with added consistency and objectivity to the 4Cs grading process, to the entire value chain's benefit. Following on our industry-first technological breakthrough for the automated grading of Clarity and an improved solution for Color grading, both of which we are constantly refining further, along with our industry-standard Cut grading systems, it is natural that we will bring this technology to our customers in a way that best leverages our unique capabilities to their advantage. Implementing the necessary safeguards to ensure data integrity will allow all industry players to grade and sort their polished diamonds in a much more objective, efficient, timely and economical manner. Furthermore, our new paradigm will connect seamlessly with our Sarine Diamond Journey™ provenance solution, enabling a complete solution with minimal overhead and process disruption.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


