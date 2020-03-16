Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

De Beers sightholder opens diamond manufacturing factory in Botswana

11 march 2020
News

Finestar_logo.pngFinestar Diamonds Botswana, a sightholder of De Beers and a subsidiary of Finestar Jewellery and Diamonds of India, recently opened a diamond manufacturing factory in Gaborone, Botswana.
The company specializes in the manufacturing of polished diamonds ranging from one to +10 carats in size of all colours and clarities, according to Mmegi.
“Government has dedicated itself to drive diamond beneficiation as one of its key areas of focus as part of its diversification strategy in order to create employment opportunities for citizens and develop value through sustainable industrialisation,” mineral resources minister Lefoko Moagi said.
De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver, who also witnessed the opening of the factory, said Botswana has not only become a leading rough diamond sales location, but a significant cutting and polishing sector responsible for manufacturing a substantial share of the world’s gem quality production.
“Botswana is one of the few countries worldwide that have all the stages of the diamond value chain within the country and this inauguration presents a great foundation of continued progress to nurture and grow the local workforce,” he said.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished