AWDC to develop a self-sustaining, responsible and transparent diamond supply chain in Guinea

Inspired by this ambitious project, the AWDC decided to start a similar project in Guinea, one of the partnering countries of the Belgian governmental cooperation and an important diamond-producing country. The goal is to develop a self-sustaining, responsible and transparent diamond supply chain, empowering selected artisanal diamond miners in South-East Guinea to reach a level of compliance in accordance to the OECD Due Diligence Guidance / Maendeleo diamonds.
The direct sale of Guinean rough diamonds in Antwerp will generate a positive socio-economic impact on poor miners and mining communities (wages, working conditions, technical skills, education ..), open a formal an traceable pipeline of artisanal diamonds and stimulate responsible production and consumption of responsibly produced jewels, AWDC reported.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels