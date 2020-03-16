Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

AWDC to develop a self-sustaining, responsible and transparent diamond supply chain in Guinea

10 march 2020
News
In 2018, the Belgian diamond trader Cap Source together with the support of the AWDC launched a fully traceable and responsibly sourced diamond jewelry collection My Fair Diamond using artisanal diamonds from Sierra Leone. These diamond mines were certified via the Maendeleo Diamond Standards (MDS), implemented by the Canadian NGO Diamond Development Initiative (DDI).

news_10032020__my_fair_diamond.png
                                           Image credit: My Fair Diamond       


Inspired by this ambitious project, the AWDC decided to start a similar project in Guinea, one of the partnering countries of the Belgian governmental cooperation and an important diamond-producing country. The goal is to develop a self-sustaining, responsible and transparent diamond supply chain, empowering selected artisanal diamond miners in South-East Guinea to reach a level of compliance in accordance to the OECD Due Diligence Guidance / Maendeleo diamonds.  
The direct sale of Guinean rough diamonds in Antwerp will generate a positive socio-economic impact on poor miners and mining communities (wages, working conditions, technical skills, education ..), open a formal an traceable pipeline of artisanal diamonds and stimulate responsible production and consumption of responsibly produced jewels, AWDC reported.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished