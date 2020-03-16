Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

GJEPC postpones 1st International Gem & Jewellery Show-Jaipur to July 18-20

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has rescheduled the first-ever International Gem & Jewellery Show, Jaipur (IGJS) from early April to July 18-20, 2020, due to COVID-19 outbreak. 

According to GJEPC’s statement, “The buyer company registration numbers as on today stands at around 600 buyer companies from 56 countries, while 230+ exhibitors have confirmed participation from all over India.”
Elaborating on the reasons for the change, GJEPC statement said: “Taking into consideration the concerns and sensitivities of the countries impacted, the health & safety of exhibitors and visitors,  and after much deliberation with buyers and other stakeholders, there was no option but to reschedule the IGJS to the new dates i.e. 18 – 20, July 2020 at JECC Jaipur”.
Expressing confidence that the current situation is temporary, GJEPC said the postponement would allow it to continue developing and bringing new additions and improvements to the IGJS.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

