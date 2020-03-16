Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

Zim court frees ALROSA geologists accused of illegally prospecting for gold

10 march 2020
News

A Zimbabwean court has freed two geologists employed by ALROSA who were arrested for illegally prospecting for gold in the Nyanga National Park and washing the ore in Nyangombe River.
The duo, Tension Hlatini (36) and Igor Shmakov (49) were only freed after a full trial in which the State failed to provide enough evidence to incriminate the geologists, according to New Zimbabwe.com. 

news_10032020_park.png
Nyanga national Park                                                                                                       Image credit: zimparks.org


Hlatini and Shmakov were arrested by a Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority ranger on January 3.
They were washing gold ore at a section of Nyangombe River within the Nyanga national park.
The ranger asked them to produce prospecting licences, but they failed to do so, which led to their arrest.
They were charged with prospecting for gold without a licence, but the case against them collapsed after the State failed to prove their guilt.
ALROSA and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), a State-owned diamond mining company, entered into an agreement last December to create a joint venture to prospect and explore for primary diamond deposits in Zimbabwe. 
ALROSA owns 70% of the project while ZCDC controls the remaining 30% stake.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished