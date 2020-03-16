Watches & Wonders watch fair in Geneva will not take place the COVID-19

05 march 2020

The Watches & Wonders watch fair in Geneva - known until last year as the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) - will not take place this year given the spreading coronavirus outbreak.









Image credit: Watches & Wonders







The organizers posted the following message on their website:

"In view of the latest developments concerning the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, it is the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie’s duty, as organizer of Watches & Wonders Geneva, to anticipate the potential risks that travels and important international gatherings could entail. Therefore, in order to protect the health and wellbeing of all our guests, press, partners and teams, the decision has been taken to cancel the upcoming edition of Watches & Wonders Geneva and its ‘In the City’ program, initially due to take place in Geneva from April 25th to 29th 2020.

The Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie is already working on the organization of 2021 edition of Watches & Wonders Geneva."

The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, and the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, both scheduled for March, have been moved to May, and discussions are ongoing as to whether they will push through with that event, the Diamond loupe reported.



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau