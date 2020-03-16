Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

NCLT orders liquidation of Firestar Diamond International

05 march 2020
News

news_05032020_nclt.png
      Image credit: Gerd Altmann (Pixabay)

The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) has ordered the liquidation of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi’s group company, Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd. 
Nirav Modi, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are accused of masterminding one of the biggest banking frauds, which was first admitted by Punjab National Bank (PNB) in February 2018, followed by other public sector banks. 
This is said to be the first-ever liquidation order for any company embroiled in the fraud schemed by the Modi-Choksi duo before they fled the country. The beleaguered company had insufficient assets to repay the amounts due to the creditors and no resolution plan was possible which could enable the company to clear all its debts.
A consortium of banks including PNB, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Corporation Bank, United Bank of India, have been frantically trying to recover their dues from the duo in different cases.
Incidentally, the National Company Law Tribunal is a quasi-judicial body in India that adjudicates issues relating to Indian companies. The tribunal was established under the Companies Act 2013 and was constituted on 1 June 2016 by the Government of India.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished